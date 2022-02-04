FDIC should stop permitting banks from 'predatory lending,' advocates say
Feb. 04, 2022 4:12 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ("FDIC") among other U.S. regulators should stop allowing banks that partnered with fintechs to “engaging in high-cost predatory lending,” the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Consumer Reports, the NAACP, the Center for Responsible Lending and other groups said in a letter Friday.
- Specifically, "FDIC-supervised banks are helping predatory lenders make loans up to 225% APR that are illegal in almost every state," the letter read.
- Advocates pointed out six banks that have fronted for costly non-bank consumer lenders, including: Republic Bank and Trust, FinWise Bank, Capital Community Bank, First Electronic Bank, Transportation Alliance Bank and Lead Bank.
- The letter came after Congress's move last year to overturn the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's "fake lender" rule, which made it easier for banks to partner with fintechs "to avoid the state cap and charging outrageous interest," President Biden said when he signed the resolution.
- Meanwhile, the FDIC seems to have done nothing to curtail the predatory lending, the letter said.
