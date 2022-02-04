Shell (SHEL +2.2%) said it made an "encouraging" oil discovery in a closely-watched exploration well off the coast of Namibia, in an area where previous efforts largely failed to find commercial resources.

Shell and its partners said they discovered light oil in the primary and secondary targets at the Graff-1 deepwater exploration well offshore Namibia, and they will continue to evaluate the data to assess how much oil could be recovered.

Namibia currently does not produce any fossil fuels, and a successful well could spark new investment in the country.

Shell owns a 45% interest in offshore Petroleum Exploration License 39, with Qatar Petroleum holding 45% and the National Petroleum Co. of Namibia with 10%.

Shell's Q4 results beat Wall Street expectations across the board, and the stock has been Europe's best performing oil major with a 24% YTD gain.