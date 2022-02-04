The S&P 500 finished the trading week in positive territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closing positive as well. The ETF ended the week +1.5% and is -5.8% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on January 28th to the close of February 4th.

#1: Energy, +5.05% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +4.92%.

#2: Consumer Discretionary, +4.02% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +3.57%.

#3: Financials, +3.60% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +3.55%.

#4: Health Care, +1.40% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +1.44%.

#5: Information Technology, +1.13% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1.00%.

#6: Utilities, +0.80% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.75%.

#7: Industrials, +0.46% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.45%.

#8: Consumer Staples, +0.43% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.29%.

#9: Communication Services, -0.16% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -1.62%.

#10: Materials, -0.16% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.16%.

#11: Real Estate, -0.17% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -0.28%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.