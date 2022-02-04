J&J hatched plan, "Project Plato," to stem payouts in talc lawsuits: Reuters

Feb. 04, 2022 4:34 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Publicly Traded Companies

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) developed a plan dubbed "Project Plato" last year as an attempt to limit the amount of money it might pay out to plaintiffs in talc powder products lawsuits that claimed the products caused cancer, Reuters reports.
  • The project describes the efforts that were made public in July 2021 to move all those cases into a new company subsidiary, which would then declare bankruptcy.
  • J&J wanted to employ the strategy so that the cases would be heard in a bankruptcy court rather than in individual jury trials which would mean a large financial hit.
  • The Reuters investigation found that although the project was found out in July, J&J was considering the bankruptcy plan as early as April, according to internal company documents.
  • The subsidiary, LTL Management LLC, won a federal court ruling in November to go ahead with the bankruptcy plan. Still, the entity may have pay at least $2B to plaintiffs.
