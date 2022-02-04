Biden provides sanctions relief to Iran's atomic program

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Delivers Speech On Nuclear Agreement With Iran

Mark Makela/Getty Images News

  • The White House's Secretary of State Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran's "civilian" nuclear activities Friday.
  • The olive branch was intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with Obama's 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
  • The move Friday lifts sanctions threats against foreign countries and companies cooperating with non-military parts of Iran's nuclear program.
  • With prices at the pump reaching $5.00 in parts of the US, it appears the White House is leaning on the State Department to get a deal done, as Iranian barrels could provide relief at the pump during an election year.
