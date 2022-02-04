ObsEva warns a potential delay in European marketing authorization for linzagolix
Feb. 04, 2022 4:34 PM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is trading ~5% lower in the post-market on Friday after the company announced that its European marketing authorization for linzagolix could extend.
- Linzagolix is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist which has undergone late-stage trials for uterine fibroids.
- Based on the ongoing discussions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company notes further questions could be expected from regulators regarding the marketing authorization application.
- The company is in talks with the EMA to identify areas for clarifications, and “is committed to promptly addressing any questions that could arise,” ObsEva (OBSV) said.
- In a deal with Kissei in late 2015, ObsEva (OBSV) licensed the global commercial rights for linzagolix excluding Asia.
With a target action date of Sep. 13, Linzagolix is currently under the FDA review for heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids.