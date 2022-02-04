Tegna bidding process is said to still include Byron Allen group
Feb. 04, 2022 4:40 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group is said to still be involved in the bidding process for broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA).
- Allen Media remains "at the table," according to a CTFN report, which cited a person familiar.
- The CTFN report comes after Bloomberg earlier said that Tegna is in "advanced discussions" with Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Standard General about a takeover for a price of around $24/share.
- The reports follow a NY Post story last month that Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) were getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster. The parties appeared to clear a big obstacle, which was a $500M break-fee, that Tegna appears to have given up its demands for.
- CTFN reported in November than an Allen bid was expected to be valued at $23/share at the time with financing led by Ares. Reuters also reported that Allen had raised $10B in preferred equity and debt for a Tegna bid.