Burgundy Technology Acquisition to redeem public shares as co fails to carry out merger

  • Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) said it will redeem all outstanding class A shares, effective as of the close of business on Mar. 1.
  • This is because BTAQ will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
  • The per-share redemption price for the shares will be ~$10.05.
  • The balance of the trust account as of Dec. 31 was ~$346.8M, which includes ~$34.7K in interest and dividend income. BTAQ expects to retain the interest and dividend income from the trust account to pay dissolution expenses.
  • Accordingly, there is expected to be $346.7M available for redemption of the 34.5M class A shares outstanding.
  • As of the close of business on Mar. 1, the public shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to BTAQ's warrants, which will expire worthless.
  • After Mar. 1, BTAQ will cease all operations except for those required to wind up its business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.