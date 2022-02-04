Burgundy Technology Acquisition to redeem public shares as co fails to carry out merger
Feb. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETBurgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (BTAQ)BTAQU, BTAQWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) said it will redeem all outstanding class A shares, effective as of the close of business on Mar. 1.
- This is because BTAQ will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
- The per-share redemption price for the shares will be ~$10.05.
- The balance of the trust account as of Dec. 31 was ~$346.8M, which includes ~$34.7K in interest and dividend income. BTAQ expects to retain the interest and dividend income from the trust account to pay dissolution expenses.
- Accordingly, there is expected to be $346.7M available for redemption of the 34.5M class A shares outstanding.
- As of the close of business on Mar. 1, the public shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to BTAQ's warrants, which will expire worthless.
- After Mar. 1, BTAQ will cease all operations except for those required to wind up its business.