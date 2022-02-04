Moderna vaccine wins full approval endorsement from CDC
Feb. 04, 2022 5:07 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed full approval of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, acting just hours after an advisory panel voted unanimously in favor of the same, Bloomberg reports.
- The approval is for adults 18 years and older.
- Moderna's vaccine now joins Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as the only two vaccines that have full FDA approval. Others available only have Emergency Use Authorization.
- For practical purposes, the full approval isn't much different than the authorization. However, it may persuade some people who were on the fence to get immunized as approval requires more robust data.
- The FDA granted Moderna's shot full approval on Monday.