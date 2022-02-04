Bank of America CEO gets 30% pay raise to $32M for 2021
Feb. 04, 2022 5:18 PM ETGS, MS, JPM, BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) board approved a $32M compensation package for 2021 for CEO Brian Moynihan, up 31% from the $24.5M he received for 2020.
- The company said independent members of the board considered many aspects of the company's performance in delivering "Responsible Growth" in 2021. The filing pointed out that Bank of America (BAC) earned a record $32B in net income in 2021 and returned $32B to shareholders last year through dividends and stock repurchases. In addition, its stock rose 47% during the year.
- Moynihan's compensation includes $1.5M annual base salary and 2021 aggregate equity incentive award of $30.5M. Consistent with prior years, there's no cash bonus.
- The CEOs of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) each received about $35M in compensation for 2021.
- Last month, Bloomberg reported that BofA (BAC) raised pay for its senior leadership, with managing directors in investment banking and marked getting $500K per year, up from $400K.