Peloton jumps 40% as suitors including Amazon circle company - WSJ

Feb. 04, 2022

Scott Heins/Getty Images News

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has jumped 39.5% after hours following the WSJ report that the fitness company is drawing interest from suitors including Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • No deal is imminent, and there might not be one. But Amazon has been talking to advisers about a potential deal for the beleaguered bike maker, according to the report.
  • Any buyer may be in the mood for a fitness bargain. Shares today had closed at $24.60 - marking a decline of 80% over the past six months (see chart here), and below its September 2019 IPO price.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov (among others) has been bullish on the company in part due to rumors of a takeover by the likes of Amazon, Nike or Apple.
