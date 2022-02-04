Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in preliminary talks with Venezuela's government, Bloomberg reports, as the company aims for greater control of some operations in exchange for debt relief, and the government seeks to increase production despite U.S. sanctions.

Informal talks are being led by the chief of Chevron's Venezuelan division, Javier La Rosa, and PDVSA president Asdrubal Chavez, according to the report.

Chevron is operating in the country under a license by the U.S. Treasury Department that allows it to preserve assets and protect employees; the license expires in June and the company is requesting a renewal that may allow it to sell its Venezuelan production to the U.S., Bloomberg also reports.

Chevron would need a sanctions waiver to make any formal commitments; the four fields Chevron and PDVSA jointly operate produced more than 200K bbl/day before sanctions, compared to current output of 140K bbl/day.

Uncertainty over Venezuela's oil industry led Chevron to write off its total $2.6B investment in the country in 2020.