U.S. home price appreciation last year "was unlike anything that's come before," Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske said in the latest Mortgage Monitor Report.

While home price growth had been slowing since mid-summer, the trend has "reversed course" in recent months, with supply shortages putting continued upward pressure on prices. Homebuying conditions continued to disappoint as buyers continued to reject historically high home prices.

In the wake of rising interest rates, Black Knight estimates refi activity could pull back by more than 60% in 2022, though this year's volumes would still be on the high end of the 2008-2019 era. Home prices have been climbing alongside rising interest rates, the report noted. The monthly principal and interest payment required to buy the average-priced home with 20% down rose by 32% since the same time last year.

Homeonwers' tappable equity - the amount available for a mortgage-holder to access while retaining at least a 20% equity stake in their home – has hit another record high, increasing by 35% in 2021, for an aggregate total of nearly $10T, according to the report.

Previously, (Feb. 3) Home price growth could slow to a 7% annual rate by the end of 2022.