Strong earnings from big names like Amazon helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Friday. While the Dow finished near the flat line, investors showed renewed optimism after the previous day's sell-off.

The upbeat spirit carried over to the cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped back above the $40K mark. This advance pulled a series of stocks with it, including Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), which all posted notable gains on the session.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was another high-profile gainer. Shares of the social media network skyrocketed almost 60% on a strong earnings report, rebounding from recent 52-week lows.

While SNAP jumped off its lows, oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) extended their 52-week highs. Continued strength in the crude market gave the stocks an additional boost.

Looking at some of the day's standout decliners, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted a double-digit percentage loss. Higher costs and the disappearance of pandemic demand led to weak quarterly results and a disappointing forecast.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) also saw significant losses in reaction to its earnings report. Staffing shortages led to weak results, with the stock plunging to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Improved overall market sentiment following strong earnings from the likes of Amazon and Snap (SNAP) convinced some investors to step back into more speculative bets, such as crypto. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rallied almost 10% on Friday to move back above $40K.

The action also came amid data that showed most crypto miners increased their Bitcoin production in January.

Bit Digital (BTBT) was among the best performers in the sector, rallying 17% on the session. MicroStrategy (MSTR), a software company that has significant Bitcoin holdings, also saw a massive gain, climbing by 15%.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) both posted gains of 12%, while Marathon Digital (MARA) advanced about 11%.

Standout Gainer

A blockbuster earnings report allowed Snap (SNAP) to escape from the shadow of Meta's devastating report from earlier in the week. SNAP surged 59%, bouncing off its 52-week low.

SNAP recorded a Q4 profit of $0.22 per share, up from $0.09 per share and above the $0.19 per share that analysts were predicting. Revenues similarly topped projections, jumping 43% from last year to reach $1.3B.

SNAP gained $14.41 to finish at $38.91. This more than reversed a nearly 24% retreat it suffered on Thursday in the wake of Meta's weak earnings report. Friday's advance took the stock off a 52-week low of $24.32 reached during the previous day's sell-off.

Still, Snap has been under selling pressure since October, when its last earnings report included a dramatic miss brought on by changes in Apple's iPhone privacy policy.

The release sparked a 27% one-day slide and SNAP has pushed lower through most of the time since. The stock closed at $75.11 on Oct. 21, the day before its previous earnings report was released. Even with Friday's massive rebound, SNAP is still down 48% from that mark.

Standout Loser

Disappointing earnings and a gloomy forecast sparked massive selling in cleaning products maker Clorox (CLX). The stock plunged more than 14% to reach its lowest level in almost three and a half years.

CLX saw its adjusted EPS plunge 67% from last year to reach $0.66, coming in well below the amount predicted by analysts. The firm's sales dropped 8% to $1.69B.

Looking ahead, the firm predicted a sales decline of 1%-4% for 2022. CLX also set an EPS target of $4.25-$4.50 for the year, well below the $5.44 that analysts were projecting.

The company, known for its bleach and cleaning products, got a boost during the pandemic as consumers scrambled for its offerings amid a panic about COVID. However, these sales have fallen off dramatically lately.

CLX experienced a 21% drop in its health and wellness unit, which includes cleaning supplies. The firm noted that on a two-year stack (looking back to Q4 of 2019), sales for the segment were up 21%.

Adding to its troubles, CLX faced significantly higher costs in Q4. Margins narrowed dramatically, as expenses related to manufacturing, logistics and commodities all increased.

CLX finished Friday's trading at $141.41. This represented a decline of $23.83, with the stock setting an intraday 52-week low of $140.06 during the session.

Shares had rallied to a six-month high in mid-January, closing at $186.60 on Jan. 14. CLX has fallen 24% since that point, dropping to levels it hasn't seen since mid-2018.

Notable New High

A continued advance in crude prices allowed two of the highest-profile players in the industry to extend their highs. ExxonMobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) both set fresh 52-week peaks on the day.

Crude climbed another 2% on Friday to push above $92 a barrel. The commodity has climbed from a level below $66 in early December, when traders worried that Omicron would dramatically curtail economic growth. Supply restraints and continued expansion of the global economy has fueled the steady rise over the past month or so.

XOM, which reported strong earnings earlier this week, climbed another 2% on Friday -- its third consecutive day of gains and its seventh higher finish in the last nine sessions.

The stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $82.53 early in the session. It finished off that mark but still closed at $81.41, a gain of $1.74 on the day. XOM has climbed nearly 9% in the past week and 22% in the past month. For the past 12 months, shares have advanced nearly 63%.

COP also announced its quarterly results earlier this week. Shares reached an intraday 52-week high of $94.93 soon after the open. The stock moderated significantly as the day wore on, but it still gained 1% on the day to close at $91.87.

COP has climbed about 25% so far in 2022 and has more than doubled in value over the past year.

Notable New Low

SkyWest (SKYW) plummeted 22% despite swinging to a profit in Q4. A weak 2022 forecast weighed on the stock, sending it to a new 52-week low.

The Utah-based regional airline reported a profit for its latest quarter compared to a massive loss recorded in the COVID-impacted period last year. Revenue jumped 32% to $777M.

However, the company said staffing shortages will weigh on its 2022 results, leading block hours for the year to fall 10%-15% compared to 2021. SKYW also predicted a roughly breakeven bottom line for 2022.

SKYW dropped $8.49 on the session to close at $29.47. This finish was just off an intraday 52-week low of $29.11 set earlier in the day.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $61.16 last March but came off that level through the next several months. Shares have generally been in a range since mid-July.

Friday's slide took SKYW below recent support to reach its lowest level since late 2020.

