PayPal tumbled the most among last week's financial losers; Deutsche Bank dipped
Feb. 05, 2022 10:03 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), SI, PYPL, COOPSLM, IBKR, WD, PJT, KMPR, UWMCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Following another choppy week of trading, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) -23% fell the most among the top five losers in the financial sector (with a market cap of $2B+) following soft first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Last week's second largest decliner was mortgage finance firm UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) -13.3%;
- Property and casualty insurer Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) -10.7% dipped after worse-than-expected Q4 results. As a result, Raymond James downgraded the stock to Market Perform;
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) -6.4% fell after its fourth-quarter EPS fell short on the consensus and;
- Another mortgage finance firm, Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), -4.6% slipped.
- The top five gainers financial winners included:
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) +16.8% surged as interest rates rise across the globe;
- Cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +16.3% gained after it acquired intellectual property assets from the Diem Group;
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) +11.2% rose after better-than-expected Q4 earnings, in addition to raising its dividend by 20%;
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) +10.8% climbed following 18% M/M growth in January daily average revenue trades and;
- Consumer finance platform SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) +10.8%.
