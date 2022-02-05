PayPal tumbled the most among last week's financial losers; Deutsche Bank dipped

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following another choppy week of trading, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) -23% fell the most among the top five losers in the financial sector (with a market cap of $2B+) following soft first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Last week's second largest decliner was mortgage finance firm UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) -13.3%;
  • Property and casualty insurer Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) -10.7% dipped after worse-than-expected Q4 results. As a result, Raymond James downgraded the stock to Market Perform;
  • PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) -6.4% fell after its fourth-quarter EPS fell short on the consensus and;
  • Another mortgage finance firm, Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), -4.6% slipped.
  • The top five gainers financial winners included:
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) +16.8% surged as interest rates rise across the globe;
  • Cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +16.3% gained after it acquired intellectual property assets from the Diem Group;
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) +11.2% rose after better-than-expected Q4 earnings, in addition to raising its dividend by 20%;
  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) +10.8% climbed following 18% M/M growth in January daily average revenue trades and;
  • Consumer finance platform SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) +10.8%.
  • Check out Goldman's best and worst-rated stocks for tightening financial conditions.
