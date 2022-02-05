New York smashes sports betting record for single month action

New York set a sports betting market record by bringing in $1.6B in action from January 8 to January 30 to break the previous single-month record set in New Jersey with $1.3B last October.

The leaders in the state so far are Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY), Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ:CZR), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHF), and BetRivers (NYSE:RSI).

February is expected to be a strong month as well for sports betting in New York, with the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, NHL All-Star Game and NBA All-Star Games all attracting attention.

What to watch: A couple of key questions with the New York sports betting phenomenon are (1) the impact on neighboring states, (2) will the high tax rate ultimately limit the upside of the market if operators offer fewer promotions/attractive odds and (3) which operators will deliver the right mix of nabbing market share without wrecking profitability?

