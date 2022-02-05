Microvast climbs to top industrial gainer, while C.H. Robinson picks #1 loser tag

Meme stock Microvast led the industrial gainers in a week which saw earnings making or breaking it for the companies in the week ending Feb. 4.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.41% was in the green after sliding for three weeks in a row. Meanwhile, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) +1.53% ended the week in the green for the second week straight.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +13%.

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) +31.13%. The battery system maker's stock rose the most on Feb. 4 (+11.59%), along with several electric vehicle stocks as the sector stayed tightly correlated with some of the recent sentiment on the tech sector. The meme stock has been swaying between gainers and losers since last year. SA contributor Livy Investment Research had written in December 2021, Microvast Stock Forecast: What To Consider For 2022.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) +23.36%. The specialty materials maker gained on the back of its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates, and up to $150M stock buyback plan (Feb. 2 +17.07%). The stock performed well throughout January, being the top industrial gainer and being among the top five.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) +15.17%. The space company gained the most at the start of the week (Jan. 31 +9.71%). Mid-week, Rocket said it will open a new space systems complex in Littleton, Colorado to support growing customer demand for flight software, mission simulation, and control services. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $19.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +14.23%. The stock gained big at the start of the week (Jan. 31 +16.58%) but slid later in the week. Plug's shares have slid significantly since the beginning of the year, pushed down in part by the death of a massive government spending bill that would have invested in green energy. In the past one year, the stock has declined -67.42%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) +13.39% was boosted by its Q4 results beating analysts' estimates and raising its dividend 49%. The company's strong quarterly performance was driven by higher prices and e-commerce strength.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -9% each.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) -14.76%. While one logistics company (UPS) was propelled by its earnings, C.H. Robinson's Q4 results on Feb. 2 (-11.50%) sunk the stock. The company's beat analysts' estimates on revenue but failed on GAAP EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) -11.01%. The company, which provides products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications, too was hit following its earnings announcement (Feb. 3 -12.03%). The company highlighted supply constrained outlook for H1 2022 due to ongoing chip shortages. YTD the stock is down -24.52%.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) -10.95% declined throughout out the week barring Feb. 1 (+1.95%). YTD, the stock is down -19.75% but the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $70.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) -9.89% was also impacted by following its earnings, even though the Q4 results beat analysts' estimate. The consultancy company also raised its dividend by 20%.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) -9.18%. The company is about to report its earnings on Feb. 7. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $47.36.