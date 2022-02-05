Ted Cruz buys up to $50,000 in bitcoin

Feb. 05, 2022

  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) bought up to $50K worth of bitcoin (BTC-USD) late last month as the cryptocurrency came close to a recent low.
  • Cruz bought between $15K and $50K of bitcoin on Jan. 25, according to disclosure filed Friday.
  • Bitcoin traded between a high of $38,825 and a low of $37,770 that day. It was down about 45% from its high in November last year.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up about 10% since then.
  • Cruz spoke to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook five days before the trade to discuss antitrust bills.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has come under fire lately for her stock trades.
