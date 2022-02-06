The maligned Texas power grid kept most of the lights on during this week's winter storm despite near-record demand, with state officials praising changes made since last February's brutal storm for the grid's stability.

The Texas grid has 15% more power generation capacity than a year ago, and for most of the latest storm, it was working with a power capacity cushion of 17K MW, enough extra electricity to power 3M homes.

Power plants are now required to be winterized, and many plants are now able to use alternative fuels when natural gas or other fuel supply is reduced.

ERCOT, which operates most of the electric grid in Texas, had worked to strengthen its operating stations since winter storm Uri froze electricity generating stations and left millions without power.

ERCOT issued a winterization report three weeks ago which said 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection to comply with new state utility commission regulations to avoid another crisis.

But some analysts said the major reason things went smoothly this time was it simply was not as cold for as long; natural gas kept flowing and wind turbines worked better, helping the grid meet increased power demand.

The storm was a crucial test for Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election and has been promising "the lights will stay on" in Texas this winter.

Potentially relevant tickers include NRG, VST, CNP, EXC, AEP, SRE

In a winter risk assessment issued last November, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation had said the Texas electric grid remains vulnerable to a shortfall in generating capacity during severe cold weather.