Six Flags could be potential bidder for Cedar Fair, analyst says

Feb. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), SEAS, SIXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Despite a 4th Quarter Loss, Six Flags Posts Gain In Earnings Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

A Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) bid for Cedar Fair(NYSE:FUN) may be a possibility, especially after the amusement park operator bid $4B or $70/share for Cedar Fair in 2019, according to Jefferies.

Six Flags (SIX) could revisit a bid for Cedar Fair, although the management and board of SIX (SIX) have largely changed since 2019, Jefferies analyst David Katz,, who has a buy rating and $61 price target on SIX, wrote in a note on Friday.

A potential Six Flag bids comes after a report last week that SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) offered buy Cedar Fair (FUN) for $3.4B or $60/share. Cedar Fair shares closed at $58.70 on Friday as analysts said that a $60/bid was likely too low and there was potential for other suitors to make a bid.

Katz argues that SIX could "reasonably buy" FUN for $60-$80/share. The leverage ceiling for SIX is likely 4.5X, a mix of stock at $35 and debt assumption that leaves the value of SIX at $47-$57/sh. An acquisition of FUN would also make sense given limited geographic between the two companies.

Six Flags (SIX) could also potentially be viewed as a seller, especially given it EBITDA margins have ranged between 36%-38% vs SeaWorld at (SEAS) 40%-42%.

"We believe there are a number of key circumstances or reasoning whereby SIX could be either a relevant buyer or seller," Katz wrote. "Any deal is not core to our positive thesis on the stock, which is based on enhanced execution, although M&A is relevant and potentially supportive."

Also see SA contributor Aristofanis Papadatos's piece from last month entitled "Six Flags Has Become Interesting."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.