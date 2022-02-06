A Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) bid for Cedar Fair(NYSE:FUN) may be a possibility, especially after the amusement park operator bid $4B or $70/share for Cedar Fair in 2019, according to Jefferies.

Six Flags (SIX) could revisit a bid for Cedar Fair, although the management and board of SIX (SIX) have largely changed since 2019, Jefferies analyst David Katz,, who has a buy rating and $61 price target on SIX, wrote in a note on Friday.

A potential Six Flag bids comes after a report last week that SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) offered buy Cedar Fair (FUN) for $3.4B or $60/share. Cedar Fair shares closed at $58.70 on Friday as analysts said that a $60/bid was likely too low and there was potential for other suitors to make a bid.

Katz argues that SIX could "reasonably buy" FUN for $60-$80/share. The leverage ceiling for SIX is likely 4.5X, a mix of stock at $35 and debt assumption that leaves the value of SIX at $47-$57/sh. An acquisition of FUN would also make sense given limited geographic between the two companies.

Six Flags (SIX) could also potentially be viewed as a seller, especially given it EBITDA margins have ranged between 36%-38% vs SeaWorld at (SEAS) 40%-42%.

"We believe there are a number of key circumstances or reasoning whereby SIX could be either a relevant buyer or seller," Katz wrote. "Any deal is not core to our positive thesis on the stock, which is based on enhanced execution, although M&A is relevant and potentially supportive."

