Danaos Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.95 (+116.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.18M (+59.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.