Leggett & Platt Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.