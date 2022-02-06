DHT Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 vs. $0.04 in 4Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.83M (-41.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.