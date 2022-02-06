Simon Property Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.45 (-33.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.