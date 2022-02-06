Take-Two Interactive Software Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $868.61M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.