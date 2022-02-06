Teradata Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.58M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.