Tenet Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.01B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.