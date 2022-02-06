SA readers add Knightscope, Torrid and Dutch Bros; Cathie Wood exodus continues

A taste for IPOs (both past and present) returned for SA readers last week. They added new issue Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) to their portfolios at a furious rate, according to an analysis of additions and deletions. The excitement also spilled over to Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), two consumer-focused offerings from 2021 that have fallen well off their early post-IPOs peaks.

On the other side of the spectrum, readers continued their recent exodus from Cathie Wood's funds. Last week saw another fast pace of deletions for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).

Knightscope

Knightscope (KSCP) got on many investors' radars through an aggressive ad campaign, both for its products and for its stock. With this media presence, the IPO had a relatively high profile when it came to market late last week. It also drew interest from SA readers, who added the stock to their portfolios at a pace of 16:1 compared to deletions.

The developer of security robots, which it rents to users for indoor and outdoor surveillance, priced its IPO at $10 a share. It then embarked on a volatile early tenure on Wall Street, plunging 41% in its debut but more than bouncing back in its sophomore session, rallying by nearly 176% in that second day.

Shares eventually reached an early post-IPO high of $27.50 but fell dramatically from there. This included three consecutive days of substantial losses before eking out a thin gain on Friday. This series of retreats included a 42% drop on Tuesday and a 23% slide on Wednesday. KSCP closed Friday at $9.01, below its IPO price and 67% lower than its peak.

Looking at financial data included with KSCP's IPO filing, the company lost $22.7M for the first six months of 2021, with revenue of $1.8M. In 2020, it had a loss of $9.1M on revenue of $1.6M.

Torrid Holdings and Dutch Bros

A couple of well-known consumer brands that went public in 2021 found some renewed interest last week. Torrid Holdings (CURV) and Dutch Bros (BROS) both drew significant reader interest as they struggle to regain momentum after falling well off their initial post-IPO highs.

SA readers added CURV to their portfolios at a rate of more than 5:1 compared to deletions. BROS saw similar curiosity, with a stream of additions that outpaced removals by a ratio of about 4.5:1.

CURV came public last July at a price of $21 a share. It rallied to a high of $33.19 but has generally seen selling pressure since. Shares closed Friday at $8.68.

BROS hit the public market in September, priced at $23 a share. It instantly found an enthusiastic following, rallying to a peak of $81.40 by early November. Since then, shares have fallen dramatically, but remain well above their IPO mark. BROS finished Friday at $57.74.

Cathie Wood's ARK funds

It's become a running theme. Since the intense market downturn in January, SA readers have been flooding out of funds curated by Cathie Wood's ARK Invest. The ETFs, focused as they are on the type of speculative names that got hammered early this year, have dropped precipitously over the past couple of months, encouraging former fans to abandon the model.

For the past few weeks, the ARK funds have seen substantial departures, a process that continued last week. Fintech stocks were the biggest victims, with the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) losing support at a rate of 1.5:1.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) also saw notable removals. SA readers dropped each one of them at rates of higher than 1.2:1.

If you're one of the investors who have given up on the Cathie Wood model, there is a vehicle to short her flagship fund. See what fund manager Matthew Tuttle had to say about his anti-ARKK ETF.