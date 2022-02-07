Top Unilever shareholders calling for split up or removal of chairman

Unilever building

Poulssen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) shareholders are calling for the consumer goods company to make some major changes especially after its recent failed $68B bid for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer health business.

Bert Flossbach, founder and chief investment officer at Flossbach von Storch, a top-10 Unilever holder, wants the company to consider splitting itself, according to a FT report, which cited an interview the fund manager. Flossbach sees the possibility of keeping the food business under the Unilever (UL) name and spinning off other divisions.

Another identified top-20 holder called for the removal of Unilever Chairman Nils Andersen and a new chair to be appointed from outside the board, according to the FT.

The shareholder comments come after reports last month that activist investor Trian Partners took a stake in the consumer goods company.

Unilever shares plunged 14% on Jan. 18 as investors reacted to its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer unit. The business under consideration was formed in 2018 from the combination of the consumer assets of GSK and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Also last month, Unilever (UL) is said to plan to eliminate thousands of management positions as a way to speed up decision making.

