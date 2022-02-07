China markets jumps 2% as they return from holidays in mixed Asia trading

Japan -0.81%. Japan December preliminary leading indicator index 104.3 vs 103.1 expected vs. prior 103.2; revised to 103.9.

China +1.94%. China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services (January) 51.4 (prior 53.1); Services 54.1 vs. expected 52.9, prior 53.1; Composite 50.1 vs. prior 51.0.

Hong Kong -0.32%.

Australia -0.13%. Australia Retail Sales (ex Inflation) +8.2% q/q for Q4 2021 (vs. est 7.8% & prior -4.4%). Also out was monthly retail sales December -4.4% m/m.

Australia - ANZ job advertisements survey for January: -0.3% m/m ( prior -5.5%)

Australia services PMI for January 56.2 (prio 49.6)

Australia business confidence data for January is due Tuesday (local time)

India -1.08%.

Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.06% to 35,089.15, S&P 500 +0.48% to 4,498.82, while Nasdaq +1.58% to 14,098.00.

Oil prices rose, reversing earlier losses, as investors kept bullish sentiment on expectations that global supply would remain tight as demand picks up and shrugged off signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 0.6%, at $93.87 a barrel as of 0152 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.56 a barrel.

NZD traders heads-up: Its a New Zealand holiday today.

Gold prices rose, as growing worries over broadening price pressures lifted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge and helped cushion pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,810.38 per ounce by 0129 GMT, while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2% to $1,812.10.

Silver rose 0.9% to $22.67 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% up to $1,025.47 and palladium was up 0.7% to $2,299.68.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.02%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq +0.18%.