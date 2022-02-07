European stocks advance as investors digest U.S. jobs data, central bank moves in region

London +0.40%.

Germany +0.40%. Germany December industrial production -0.3% vs +0.4% m/m expected (prior -0.2%; revised to +0.3%).

France +0.33%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.3% above the flatline. Retail stocks gained, while oil and gas slid 0.4%.

The choppy start on Monday came as central bank decisions last week continued to dominate market sentiment.

Switzerland January foreign currency reserves CHF 947.2 billion vs CHF 944.5 billion prior

Switzerland January seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.4% prior.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 February CHF 725.0 bn vs CHF 724.9 bn prior.

UK January Halifax house prices +0.3% vs +1.1% m/m prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 1.91%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.21%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.41%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.06%; CAC -0.31%; DAX +0.31% and EURO STOXX +0.38%.