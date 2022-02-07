Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID restriction protests

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" that has paralyzed downtown Ottawa is making with waves, with the Canadian capital declaring a state of emergency due to the lack of police resources to address the situation. The protests were initially set off by vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the border from the U.S., but have since morphed into a broader movement against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Truckers converged on Ottawa 10 days ago, with tractors and trailers snarling traffic, and disrupting business in nearby residential neighborhoods.

Quote: "We're in the midst of a serious emergency, the most serious emergency our city has ever faced," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in an interview. "Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle. This has to be reversed, we have to get our city back. Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government."

While the order gives the city more flexibility to procure equipment for "front line workers," beyond its symbolic value, it doesn't give police or the city any new legal powers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also ruled out using the military to disband the protests, though crowdfunding site GoFundMe shut down one of their sources of revenue, citing unlawful activity. Police have made a few arrests, but have issued hundreds of tickets, though horns continued to blare through the city's core over the weekend.

Go deeper: The protesters are the latest cohort to tap into pandemic exhaustion, frustrated over months of lockdowns and restrictions. It comes as many countries open up across the globe despite a high number of infections, including the U.K., the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. In recent weeks, the nations have scrapped vaccine passports, as well as mandatory isolation, mask wearing and limits on gatherings, as they move toward "living with the virus" policies.