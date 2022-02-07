South African regulator registers Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech's COMIRNATY
Feb. 07, 2022 4:39 AM ETSinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (SHTDY), SHTDF, PFEBNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) registered Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine COMIRNATY and the COVID-19 vaccine MC PHARMA, also known as Sinopharm vaccine, by MC Pharma.
- The authorization for COMIRNATY, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older, was based on safety and efficacy data submitted by Pfizer Laboratories to SAHPRA as a rolling submission between Feb. 3 2021 and Jan. 17, 2022. The authorization is, however, subject to a number of conditions.
- For the Sinopharm vaccine: The South African regulator said the vaccine is indicated for those aged 18 years and older.
- The authorization is based on safety and efficacy data submitted by MC Pharma to SAHPRA as a rolling submission between July 23, 2021 and Dec. 22, 2021.
- The regulator said, that initially developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., the product has also been referred to as the Sinopharm/BBIBP.