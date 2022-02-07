Statera Biopharma plunges 19% on pricing $2.0M stock offering
Feb. 07, 2022 4:49 AM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) slumps 19.1% premarket Monday after the firm enters into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase ~$2.0M worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering.
- Under the terms, the Company has agreed to sell ~2.0M shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase ~2.0M shares of common stock.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $1.00/share, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.
- Offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2022.