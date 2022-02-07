American Rebel Holdings prices $10.5M stock offering, Nasdaq uplisted trading starts today

Feb. 07, 2022 5:10 AM ETAmerican Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB), AREBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • American Rebel Holdings (OTCQB:AREB) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2,530,121 units at a price of $4.15/unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$10.5M.
  • Each common unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001/share, and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
  • The common shares and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.
  • The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.1875 per share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 379,518 shares and/or an additional warrants.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay various outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
  • The shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq today under the symbol, "AREB" and "AREBW," respectively.
  • Prior to the Nasdaq listing, the company’s common shares were listed on the OTCQB tier under the symbol “AREB.”
  • In connection with this offering, the company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding Common Shares at a ratio of 1-for-80.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to be effective as of the open of trading on February 7, 2022.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 9, 2022.
