American Rebel Holdings prices $10.5M stock offering, Nasdaq uplisted trading starts today
Feb. 07, 2022 5:10 AM ETAmerican Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB), AREBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- American Rebel Holdings (OTCQB:AREB) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2,530,121 units at a price of $4.15/unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$10.5M.
- Each common unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001/share, and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
- The common shares and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.
- The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.1875 per share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 379,518 shares and/or an additional warrants.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay various outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
- The shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq today under the symbol, "AREB" and "AREBW," respectively.
- Prior to the Nasdaq listing, the company’s common shares were listed on the OTCQB tier under the symbol “AREB.”
- In connection with this offering, the company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding Common Shares at a ratio of 1-for-80.
- The reverse stock split is expected to be effective as of the open of trading on February 7, 2022.
- In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 379,518 Common Shares and/or Warrants to purchase 379,518 Common Shares, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.
- Offering is expected to close on February 9, 2022.