NutraLife Biosciences collaborates with CRP; prepares for OTCQB up-listing

Feb. 07, 2022 5:15 AM ETNutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (NLBS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • NutraLife Biosciences (OTCPK:NLBS) entered a strategic partnership with CRP.
  • Under the agreement, CRP will provide NutraLife with branding and marketing guidance while NutraLife becomes a preferred partner of CRP.
  • NutraLife said it is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operations for the production of several new products expected to be released in the near future. These products include NLBS’s immune booster drink shot infused with CBDA.
  • NutraLife added that it is also preparing an application for a planned up-listing to the OTCQB.
