Sanofi's Enjaymo wins US FDA approval for rare blood disorder
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Enjaymo (sutimlimab-jome) to decrease the need for red blood cell transfusion due to hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).
- The company said Enjaymo became the first and only approved treatment for people with CAD — a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). The body's immune system attacks the red blood cells and destroy them.
- Sanofi said CAD is a chronic and rare blood disorder that affects nearly 5K people in the U.S.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed, CARDINAL.
- Enjaymo is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
- The U.S. list price of Enjaymo is $1,800 per vial.