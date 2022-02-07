SPI Energy advances utility scale solar project in Maryland
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) announced its SPI Solar Inc. subsidiary secured approximately 473 acres across three parcels for the development of a utility scale solar project in Maryland.
- The 78 megawatt (MW) (AC) / 117MW (DC) project is expected to produce 187,941MW hours (MWh) of electricity in its first full year of operation, the equivalent electricity needed to offset CO2 emissions of 16,000 homes annually.
- Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy said, "Maryland increased its renewable energy production target to 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040, up from just 25 percent in 2020. We are excited to help the state achieve this noteworthy goal, and look forward to bringing this utility scale project to fruition and developing more projects over the next few years."
- The U.S. installed 5.4 GW of solar PV capacity in Q3 2021 to reach 113.5 GW and is expected that U.S. solar generating capacity to grow by 21.5 GW in 2022.
- Shares up +1.3% premarket.