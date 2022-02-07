Roche CEO pay climbs, while Novartis' Narasimhan compensation sees a decline in 2021

  • The CEOs of Swiss pharma giants Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) each pulled in more than $12M in overall pay last year.
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) CEO Severin Schwan 2021 remuneration increased to CHF11.49M (~$12.4M), compared to CHF11.03M in 2020.
  • According to Roche's annual report, broken down, Schwan's salary was CHF 4M. He also received ~CHF 3.4M in stock appreciation rights and restricted stock units worth nearly CHF600,000. He also scored a CHF 8M bonus, as well as pension funds and expense allowances.
  • Vas Narasimhan received total compensation in 2021 of ~CHF11.2M (~$12.1M). That was composed of ~CHF.2.2M in pay. The rest of his compensation, according to the company's annual report, was based on meeting performance-related metrics.
  • Meanwhile, the total compensation for Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan decreased to CHF11.22M in 2021, compared to CHF12.72M in 2020.
  Meanwhile, the total compensation for Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan decreased to CHF11.22M in 2021, compared to CHF12.72M in 2020.
