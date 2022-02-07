Roche CEO pay climbs, while Novartis' Narasimhan compensation sees a decline in 2021
Feb. 07, 2022 6:13 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBY, NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The CEOs of Swiss pharma giants Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) each pulled in more than $12M in overall pay last year.
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) CEO Severin Schwan 2021 remuneration increased to CHF11.49M (~$12.4M), compared to CHF11.03M in 2020.
- According to Roche's annual report, broken down, Schwan's salary was CHF 4M. He also received ~CHF 3.4M in stock appreciation rights and restricted stock units worth nearly CHF600,000. He also scored a CHF 8M bonus, as well as pension funds and expense allowances.
- Vas Narasimhan received total compensation in 2021 of ~CHF11.2M (~$12.1M). That was composed of ~CHF.2.2M in pay. The rest of his compensation, according to the company's annual report, was based on meeting performance-related metrics.
- Meanwhile, the total compensation for Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan decreased to CHF11.22M in 2021, compared to CHF12.72M in 2020.
