ESE Partners with Corsair for Digital Motorsports marketplace
Feb. 07, 2022 6:16 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR), ENTEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Motorsports, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has signed a reseller agreement with Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR).
- Digital Motorsports will be adding a wide range of premium gaming PC's, peripherals, streaming hardware and ambient lighting products to the Digital Motorsports Marketplace.
- Niall Maher, Founder and CEO of Digital Motorsports, commented, “Digital Motorsports’ vision is to be recognised as the No.1 brand for the next generation of motorsports. To achieve this, we need to be the go-to marketplace for Tier 1 simulators and esports solutions. We are very excited to become an official reseller for Corsair’s products, which are market leaders for innovation, quality, and performance when it comes to professional gaming products.”
- CRSR shares up 1.3% premarket.