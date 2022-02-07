Post-payrolls: Odds increase for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March

What happened on Friday? Well, the jobs report gave another surprise, or sowed more distrust in economic forecasters. Non-farm payrolls came in at 467K, compared to the average consensus of 150K, with many predicting a figure much worse than that. In the days prior, the Biden administration had also sought to assuage the public against a weak figure due to the surge in Omicron cases during the period, when millions were calling out sick, quarantining or caring for others.

Response: "Our country is taking everything that COVID has to throw at us, and we've come back stronger," President Biden said in remarks at the White House following the report. "If you can't remember another year when so many people went to work in this country, there's a reason. It never happened."

Stocks powered higher on the news on Friday, though futures inched lower overnight, as traders were quick to price in an aggressive rate hike to cool an over-heating economy. Wage growth soared 5.7% in January from a year earlier, nearly double the average of about 3% before the pandemic hit, while payrolls for prior months were revised up by a cumulative 709K. Markets are even pricing in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 bps in March, with the federal fund rates reaching 1.5% by the end of the year.

"The report not only indicated that payrolls were way more than anyone could have imagined, but there was exceptional strength in earnings which has to add growing concern among Fed officials about upward pressure on inflation," declared Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

Thought bubble: The latest non-farm payrolls could suggest that labor shortages might ease across the U.S. in 2022, though the figure does not reflect the entire picture of the jobs landscape. Several other indicators help give clarity to the numbers like the unemployment rate, wage growth, the labor force participation rate and JOLTS. Big revisions to the report have also increased during the pandemic, with a significant amount of the 145,000 businesses the Labor Department relies on not reporting data in a timely fashion (or at all). As a result, the agency has to guess payroll size, leading to elevated margins of error and tougher policy decisions.