Walker & Dunlop acquires GeoPhy for $85M in cash and $205M in cash earn-out

Feb. 07, 2022 6:23 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is acquiring GeoPhy, a commercial real estate technology company for $85M in cash to be paid at closing with an additional $205M of cash earn-out potential structured to directly align with company's Drive to '25 goals surrounding growth in appraisal revenues, SBL volumes and mortgage banking gains.
  • The transaction is expected to close during 1Q22.
  • GeoPhy CEO and co-founder, Teun van den Dries will continue to lead and assume leadership of the Apprise and SBL businesses.
  • Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker stated, "This acquisition is a game-changing investment for Walker & Dunlop, as it dramatically accelerates the growth of our technology capabilities in two areas of the market where we have the ability to disrupt the commercial real estate services industry. As our current JV partner in Apprise, we are well acquainted with the GeoPhy team and their capabilities. Actionable technology — that makes our bankers and brokers more insightful and capable — is what has differentiated Walker & Dunlop, and the acquisition of GeoPhy immediately enhances our capabilities."
