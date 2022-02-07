Everi to acquire fintech provider, Australia-based ecash for A$43M

Feb. 07, 2022 6:25 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to acquire privately owned, Australia-based, ecash for guaranteed payments totaling A$33M with an initial payment of A$20M on transaction closure while remaining payments to be made on each of the first and second anniversaries in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
  • Transaction is expected to close within 60 days.
  • Based on achieving certain growth targets, there will be an additional contingent payment of up to A$10M thereby increasing total consideration to A$43M.
  • The company expects to fund the acquisition price from existing cash on hand and future cash flow.
  • ecash develops and provides innovative cash handling and financial payment solutions for the broader gaming industry in Australia, Asia, Europe and U.S.
  • The acquisition will provide Everi with a complementary portfolio of new customer locations throughout Australia, U.S. and other geographies.
  • "We also expect that several of our FinTech and RegTech products, such as our Trilogy Loyalty solutions and Anti-Money Laundering software, will have applicability and add value for Australian gaming operators," EVP & FinTech Business Leader Darren Simmons commented.
