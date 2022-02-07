iMedia expects Q4 and FY21 sales to be above the consensus
Feb. 07, 2022 6:28 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) expects Q4 consolidated net sales are expected to be at least $190M (consensus of $176.60M) increase of at least $65M from Q420.
- FY21 net sales are expected to be $547M (consensus of $533.92M), +20% Y/Y.
- Q4 net loss is expected to be ~$5M or $(0.23) per common share, compared to the Q420 net loss of $2.7M or $(0.21) per common share.
- FY21 expected net loss is expected to be ~$22M or $(1.15) per common share, compared to a net loss of $13.2Mor $(1.23) per common share in FY20.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $14.6M, which is a $6.2M improvement Q420.
- FY21 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $41.1M, compared to $23.9 million adjusted EBITDA for FY20.
- For FY22, the company anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725M (consensus of $693.63M), adjusted EBITDA of ~ $50 to $60M and reporting positive quarterly earnings per share beginning in the back half of 2022.