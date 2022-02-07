iMedia expects Q4 and FY21 sales to be above the consensus

Feb. 07, 2022 6:28 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) expects Q4 consolidated net sales are expected to be at least $190M (consensus of $176.60M) increase of at least $65M from Q420.
  • FY21 net sales are expected to be $547M (consensus of $533.92M), +20% Y/Y.
  • Q4 net loss is expected to be ~$5M or $(0.23) per common share, compared to the Q420 net loss of $2.7M or $(0.21) per common share.
  • FY21 expected net loss is expected to be ~$22M or $(1.15) per common share, compared to a net loss of $13.2Mor $(1.23) per common share in FY20.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $14.6M, which is a $6.2M improvement Q420.
  • FY21 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $41.1M, compared to $23.9 million adjusted EBITDA for FY20.
  • For FY22, the company anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725M (consensus of $693.63M), adjusted EBITDA of ~ $50 to $60M and reporting positive quarterly earnings per share beginning in the back half of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.