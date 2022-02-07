Hasbro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.33, revenue of $2.01B beats by $140M
- Hasbro press release (NASDAQ:HAS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $2.01B (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- The company has a plan for continued growth in 2022, including revenue and operating profit growth at a low-single digit rate for the year, and operating cash flow in the range of $700M to $800M.
- The company has retired $1.08B of long-term debt in 2021. Combined with the 23% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, the company reduced its gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio by 1.7X to 3.1X and remains on track to return to its 2.0 to 2.5X target by year-end 2023.