National Energy Services Reunited secures contract from ADNOC for $169M

  • National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) has secured one of the major contracts for Testing Services in Abu Dhabi from ADNOC Onshore worth $169 million.
  • The contract is for tenure of five years, and will deploy best-in-class technologies while minimizing environmental impact and support ADNOC's flagship in-country value program.
  • NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda commented, "We are extremely proud to have been selected among a short list of service providers for this momentous testing award, which greatly enhances our footprint in UAE and allows us to demonstrate our latest technology to support the UAE vision of oil production capacity expansion to 5mmbpd by 2030, while also reducing the overall carbon footprint."
