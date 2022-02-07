Dada reports semi-finished and pre-made dishes sales higher during Chinese New Year
Feb. 07, 2022 6:34 AM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dada (NASDAQ:DADA) delivered a holiday consumption report for Chinese New Year 2022 compiling sales data on the JDDJ platform and JD Shop Now from Jan.7 to Feb.4.
- Semi-finished and pre-made dishes as well as cultural and creative products of tiger year, lead the new trend of consumption.
- Sales of imported nuts increased by 1.7 times compared with last year, imported tea and honey also increased by 1.3 times.
- Nutritional supplements are also popular, and sales of donkey-hide gelatin cakes increased by 1.7 times Y/Y.
- Bread and pastry gift boxes increased by 1.9 times, while preserved fruit gift boxes increased by 3 times Y/Y.
- Sales of fitness equipment, sports shoes, sportswear, sports bags and other sports outdoor products all increased by more than 10 times Y/Y.
- As per JDDJ and Shop Now, sales of dumplings, noodles, kimchi, cooked food boxes, and microwave food all increased by more than 10 times Y/Y; sales of western-style dishes such as sushi, fries, sausages, salads, and hot dogs also increased by 3.5 times or more; semi-finished vegetables increased by 2.6.
- Mobile phones, digital products, beauty products, and home appliances are also popular during the holiday.