Zimmer Biomet announces dividend, completion date for spinoff ZimVie
Feb. 07, 2022 6:54 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) said its board declared a pro rata dividend of 80.3% of the outstanding common stock of ZimVie, the spinoff of its dental and spine businesses, to Zimmer Biomet shareholders as of record Feb. 15, 2022.
- The dividend is payable on March 1.
- As a result of the dividend, Zimmer Biomet shareholders will receive one share of ZimVie common stock for every 10 shares of Zimmer Biomet common stock held.
- Immediately following the dividend, Zimmer Biomet will retain 19.7% of the outstanding shares of ZimVie, which Zimmer Biomet intends to divest after the separation in a tax-efficient manner.
- ZimVie common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on March 1 under the symbol "ZIMV."
- Zimmer Biomet stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol ZBH.
- ZBH -2.30% premarket to $120.0