Zimmer Biomet announces dividend, completion date for spinoff ZimVie

Feb. 07, 2022 6:54 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Zimmer Biomet office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) said its board declared a pro rata dividend of 80.3% of the outstanding common stock of ZimVie, the spinoff of its dental and spine businesses, to Zimmer Biomet shareholders as of record Feb. 15, 2022.
  • The dividend is payable on March 1.
  • As a result of the dividend, Zimmer Biomet shareholders will receive one share of ZimVie common stock for every 10 shares of Zimmer Biomet common stock held.
  • Immediately following the dividend, Zimmer Biomet will retain 19.7% of the outstanding shares of ZimVie, which Zimmer Biomet intends to divest after the separation in a tax-efficient manner.
  • ZimVie common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on March 1 under the symbol "ZIMV."
  • Zimmer Biomet stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol ZBH.
  • ZBH -2.30% premarket to $120.0
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.