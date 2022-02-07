G Medical Innovations extends losses after deal with Lind Global

Feb. 07, 2022 6:58 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) continues to trade lower in the pre-market with a decline of ~2% following a selloff of more than 20% last Friday in reaction to the company’s announcement over a securities purchase agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP.
  • Early this month, the company had disclosed a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to sell up to 2.4M ordinary shares via private placement at a purchase price of $5.00 per unit.
  • However, with Thursday’s announcement, G Medical (GMVD) noted that Lind Global had opted to enter into a deal on Feb. 01 to buy up to 20K ordinary shares in total at a purchase price of $5.00 per unit.
  • “The terms of the Lind SPA are substantially similar to the terms of the Prior SPA,” the company added.
  • Late last month, the company announced that its securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor was set to expire on Feb. 02.
