Frontier Airlines agrees to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9B stock/cash deal
Feb. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), ULCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $25.83/share in a stock and cash deal that's valued at $2.9B. Spirt Airlines soared 12% in premarket trading.
- Under the terms of the deal, Spirit (NYSE:SPR) equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own, according to a statement. The transaction represents a 19% premium to Spirit's closing price on Friday. Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.6B.
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, including the completion of a regulatory review. Frontier and Spirit expect to deliver annual run-rate operating synergies of $500M.
- On a combined basis, the new company would have annual revenues of approximately $5.3B based on 2021 results. The combined airline is expected a cash balance of approximately $2.4B as of the end of 2021 on a combined basis.
- Upon closing of the deal, existing Frontier (ULCC) holders will own about 51.5% and existing Spirit (SAVE) holders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline.
- Citigroup is serving as financial advisor and Latham & Watkin is serving as legal advisor to Frontier (ULCC). Barclays and Morgan Stanley are serving as financial advisors and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor to Spirit (SAVE).
- Earlier, Spirit Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.23, revenue of $987.6M beats by $24.47M.