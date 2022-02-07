Frontier Airlines agrees to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9B stock/cash deal

Feb. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), ULCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $25.83/share in a stock and cash deal that's valued at $2.9B. Spirt Airlines soared 12% in premarket trading.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Spirit (NYSE:SPR) equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own, according to a statement. The transaction represents a 19% premium to Spirit's closing price on Friday. Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.6B.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, including the completion of a regulatory review. Frontier and Spirit expect to deliver annual run-rate operating synergies of $500M.
  • On a combined basis, the new company would have annual revenues of approximately $5.3B based on 2021 results. The combined airline is expected a cash balance of approximately $2.4B as of the end of 2021 on a combined basis.
  • Upon closing of the deal, existing Frontier (ULCC) holders will own about 51.5% and existing Spirit (SAVE) holders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline.
  • Citigroup is serving as financial advisor and Latham & Watkin is serving as legal advisor to Frontier (ULCC). Barclays and Morgan Stanley are serving as financial advisors and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor to Spirit (SAVE).
  • Earlier, Spirit Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.23, revenue of $987.6M beats by $24.47M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.